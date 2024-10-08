String of beautiful weather ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Wonderful weather will continue this week as a cold front yesterday pushed away the humidity and cooled us off. Many clear, warm days with cool nights are ahead.

TODAY: A picturesque fall day with highs fighting to make the 80 degree mark. A nice cool breeze from the north and nonexistent humidity will make for a day you’ll want to savor outside. While this will be a change from what we’ve had this fall, this is actually going to be a pretty seasonable day. Our average high for this time of year is 82, so we will finally be feeling what we are supposed to according to our climatology.

TONIGHT: Another cool night is ahead with temperatures falling quickly after sunset. Early tomorrow you’ll wake up to temperatures in the low 50s again! This theme of nice mornings should continue for many days ahead.

TOMORROW: After a cool start, we’ll end up a touch warmer than today, with some areas getting into the low to mid 80s. Clear and comfortable with a nice breeze once again from the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: Late weekend into early next week it looks like we will see another cold front pass through the area. Like this most recent one, the early signals for this front point to it not being much of a rainmaker, if at all. However, this one appears like it could bring even cooler temps.