Stromboli’s Italian Eatery in Starkville closes its doors

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A well-known eatery is closing after two decades.

Stromboli’s has been located in downtown Starkville for 21 years and is now closing its doors.

The community showed huge support for the Italian spot with lines that continued out to the street.

Stromboli’s gave away free cookie dough bites with every order.

The business will still offer catering services.

The reason for the closure is unknown.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter