NEW YORK — Anthony Bourdain’s 11-year-old daughter performed in a concert just days after her father died of an apparent suicide in France. Bourdain’s ex-wife, Ottavia Busia, shared a photo on Instagram of their child, Ariane, appearing on stage at a music venue in New York.

Busia wrote that their daughter was “strong and brave” and wore the boots that he had bought her.

“Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are,” she wrote.

Authorities said the cook, writer and host of “Parts Unknown” killed himself Friday in a luxury hotel in France’s eastern Alsace region. He was 61 years old.