Strong Storms To Start The Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Our active pattern continues as strong storms will be possible as we head into this afternoon and evening!

TODAY: A (2/5) Slight Risk has been upgraded to cover the entire viewing area for storms that develop this afternoon and evening. Given the instability and humidity we have, the main risks to keep an eye on are damaging winds and flash flooding. A low tornado risk is also in place as there is a little more spin in the atmosphere for storms to utilize than a typical summer time storm pattern, especially as we transition into the late afternoon/evening hours.

TONIGHT: Storms dwindle down, especially after midnight. Lows right around 70 with clouds decreasing.

TOMORROW: A brief break from the rain! An isolated storm is possible but most should remain dry with less cloud cover as well! It will also be more comfortable as we should expect drier air to move in dropping humidity values along with afternoon highs staying in the mid to upper 80s.