Strong thunderstorms possible tonight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A line of thunderstorms look to push into the area later tonight with some of them being on the stronger side. The chance to see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into our Memorial Day before gradually clearing out by the afternoon. Things look to dry out by Tuesday with highs in the 80s for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT – We have a stormy night ahead with the potential for some strong storms. We are under a severe weather risk tonight with NE Mississippi split between levels 1, 2, and 3. The level 3 risk for severe weather is north of Tupelo and extends into portions of Tennessee. Clouds continue to build into the area ahead of the main line of storms that look to push in after midnight and into the predawn hours of our Monday morning. Be sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways of receiving watches and warnings through the overnight hours.

MEMORIAL DAY – Starting off our Memorial Day with a few scattered showers and storms, but most of the storms look to clear out by late morning and early afternoon. Clouds quickly clear out for the afternoon to give us lots of sunshine for the later half of our Memorial Day! Highs will climb into the lower 90s!

THIS WEEK – We stay mostly dry through the rest of this week with a slight chance to see some showers on Wednesday. We’ll also have milder temperatures with highs in the mid 80s for the rest of this week. Rain chances make a return by next weekend.