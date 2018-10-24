“Stubbornness” in corporate America? Women still face sexual harassment at work

Not much has changed for women in the workplace, despite the rise of the Me Too movement. That’s according to a new study by LeanIn.org and McKinsey. The study reveals women still face sexual harassment at work and remain under-represented at every level, especially women of color. CBS News contributor Jodi Kantor, who co-wrote the first story on allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein for the New York Times, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the gender gap.