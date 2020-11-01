Student Athletes of the Month – Zoe Hansen and Libby McMurphey

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – “Always work hard. You’re gonna be back. It’s only temporary,” Caledonia senior Zoe Hansen said.

That’s the message Caledonia volleyball captain and outside hitter Zoe Hansen gave her teammate Libby McMurphey after McMurphey suffered a hip injury ending her junior campaign.

Oddly enough, Hansen was just returning back to full strength following a season-ending ankle injury during her sophomore season.

That’s only one example of the strong relationship between the pair.

“Actually since 5th grade, we started playing club volleyball together. She was my first friend in volleyball,” Hansen said.

After years of playing volleyball together, McMurphey moved away to Texas in tenth grade, but returned to Caledonia the following year. Now the two seniors reflect on how a friendship that was rooted years ago in club ball grew even stronger through their high school injury struggles.

“We got to connect a little bit more and relate to each other because Zoe got hurt a few more times than I did,” Caledonia senior Libby McMurphey said. “That was the only time I’ve ever been hurt in my life while playing sports or anything so she talked me through it. Helped me get through everything.”

“It made us a lot closer because I realized I knew what she was going through,” Hansen said. “How she couldn’t play and I just know that feeling. I was just trying to bring her upbeat because it is the worst feeling to not be able to play.”

“She pretty much told me to just keep my head up and try to think about all the positives that come out of it,” McMurphey explained. “I still have a whole another year to play after all that. She said just look forward to club season because I would be ready to play then. Just told me to try my hardest to get back out there.”

That’s exactly what McMurphey did! With both players back to 100%, the two seniors led Caledonia to a second round appearance in the playoffs. While it wasn’t an ideal end to their journey, the two say they wouldn’t change it for the world.

“We were called triple threat or something like that. We had another girl who we all just played well together,” McMurphey said. “It’s been great to actually have a chance to comeback and play with her for the last few years because she’s probably one of the best volleyball players I’ve ever played with.”

“We have been through so much together and so many years,” Hansen explained. “It’s been crazy. It’s been awesome playing with her and be able to see each other grow. Learn. It’s been amazing.”