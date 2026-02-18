Student in custody after a safety concern at Alcorn Central High School

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A student is taken into custody following an incident at Alcorn Central High School.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a safety concern involving a vehicle coming onto campus.

School and district personnel responded and approached the vehicle when it entered school grounds.

Upon a search, a firearm was found and seized.

The Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

They did not release the name of the student at this time.

