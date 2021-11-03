Students at IAC rewarded for perfect attendance, positive behavior

Students who meet goals get a trip to the "I Zone"

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at an area school are learning that hard work and good behavior pays.

For the month of October, students at Itawamba Attendance Center were given a challenge.

“We did perfect attendance, plus you couldn’t have any office, discipline referrals. So you had to be pretty good, well behaved and you had to be here every day,” said Carson Cook, principal for 6th – 8th grade.

Students who met those requirements were rewarded with a trip to the I Zone.

The I Zone is a positive behavior tool that rewards pre-K through 8th-grade students. Administrators wanted to encourage students to excel, so students were surveyed and asked what would motivate them.

There are many ways for students to earn time in the I Zone. Those include student achievement, good grades, good behavior, perfect attendance and overall effort.

“Some of our students may not ever make that good grade, but showed some growth, tried harder, giving it their all,” said

Ashley Greer, principal for Pre K – 5th grade.

The I Zone is a true community effort. Everything from the games to the paint on the walls, to the flooring, was donated by individuals or businesses.

“The community helped fund this, project. Our PTO was an integral part in this,” said Martin Davis, principal for the Improvement Center.

Students say they are having fun, and learning hard work and punctuality makes a big difference.

“It’s important you show up to school because you won’t get bad grades and school is a fun place to be,” said 8th Grader Ivy Frances Homan.

Teachers and administrators also use the I Zone, to make sure all the games are in working order. They even let guests have a turn.

The I Zone will be open periodically as a reward to IAC students.