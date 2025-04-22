Students awarded top honors by Lowndes Chamber of Commerce

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As the school year begins to wrap up, students are being recognized for their academic excellence.

Freshmen, Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors from across Lowndes County were awarded top honors at the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Education Awards Program.

Some Students were recognized for having the highest GPA, while others were awarded scholarships from corporate sponsors around the area.

As some of the more wise students get ready to bid farewell, they were honored with the Outstanding Senior Award and Overall Outstanding Senior Scholarship.

The program wasn’t just about the students, it also highlighted the top three Educators of the Year at the Elementary, Middle, and High school levels.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.