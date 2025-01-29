Students continue to make good grades all across the state of MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi students continue to make the mark in the classroom, and scoring climbs higher.

In a press release from Governor Tate Reeves, he reports record-breaking achievement on the 2024 National Assessment for Educational Progress tests.

Mississippi has the highest-ever rate of students scoring proficient or advanced in fourth and eighth-grade reading and math.

Students are 9th in the nation for overall reading scores and 16th for math scores in the fourth grade.

The state is also the first in the nation to achieve the highest score increases in 4th-grade reading and math since 2013.

Mississippi was 49th and 50th in 2013.

