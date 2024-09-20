Students discover possible career options at Columbus STEM Expo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – students across the region had a chance to see some of the opportunities for future career pathways at a STEM expo at Columbus Air Force Base.

More than 2,700 students visited the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Expo as part of the Thunder Over Columbus Air Show.

Students could experience Virtual Reality technology, learn about games requiring strategy and math skills, see demonstrations of robots and get a look at some of the possible career fields the Air Force offers.

Organizers of the STEM expo said they want students to realize the subjects they are studying now in school can play a role in their future career choices.

“I Just hope they are really excited about increasing their love for learning, inspiring them and making learning fun”, said School Lia Sion Amber Meiborg.

Some parts of the STEM Expo will be at the airshow for the public September 21 and 22.

