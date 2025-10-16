Students get a glance at future careers at a career fair in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – High school students in Monroe County had a chance to see some of the possibilities they have for future career fields.

The 2025 College and Career Showcase brought more than eighty vendors to the Old Armory in Amory. Professionals from businesses such as healthcare, beauty, energy, manufacturing, education, financial, government, law enforcement, and the military were on hand to visit with students.

The fair brought in junior and high school students from all Monroe County schools. It is an opportunity for the students to talk with people from a variety of career options, all under one roof.

“We hope they get from this the opportunity to interact with someone who may be in a field they are considering going into in the future, or maybe opening their eyes to a career path that they didn’t know was an option for them. Our career coaches do an excellent job in educating our students on some opportunities, but this gives them a better chance to interact with some of those possibilities,” said Kelly Martin from Monroe Co. Chamber of Commerce.

You can catch students from Monroe County schools who stopped by the WCBI Booth on an upcoming edition of Around the Area With Allie; The segment runs every Thursday night at 9 on Fox Four Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.