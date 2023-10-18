Students get ‘all dolled up’ for MSU Fashion Board’s quarterly fashion show

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State students are getting all dolled up to strut the runway. This is part of the MSU Fashion Board’s quarterly fashion show.

For this event, the board provides vendors with a color scheme and mood pallet and then the vendors donate clothes for models to wear on the runway.

The board president said this is a great way for students and the community to work and collaborate together.

“It’s awesome. It’s a way to promote the vendors, get their names out there, and show what they are having that season and what they have in store. And it’s also a way for our students who aren’t all fashion majors. So, it’s a way for them to express creativity in different aspects. We have hair and makeup, and we have a whole magazine. We have everything. So, just so many different outlets of creativity and that’s what our members are there for. Just to be able to have a creative outlet,” said Cale Upton, MSU Fashion Board President.

The October 18 show will start at 7 and is open to the public.

