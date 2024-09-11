Students get ready for election day at MSU

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Different organizations of Mississippi State held a mass voter registration event to help students register to vote.

“So, we’re doing a campus wide drive, so we’re in multiple locations set up to catch students’ attention to try to get them registered to vote in this upcoming election,” said Christian Armour, an MSU student.

For many students, this is their first time voting for a president.

“Pretty excited honestly. This is first time doing a presidential election, so this is my first time letting my voice be heard in terms of who’s doing the most or the majority of the policies that the country is going to experience and all the country’s legislatures,” said Armour.

The voting drive is a part of the NAACP’s Voters Education Week.

Yulanda Haddix is the NAACP President for Oktibbeha County.

She’s excited to help students vote.

“They are the future, and they are engaged and understand the value of their voice, so we need them out and so that’s why we’re here on campus to make sure they have all the information to be an informed voter,” said Haddix.

Students were able to change their address or learn how to cast an absentee ballot, if they wanted to vote back home.

“There’s a lot of privileges to being an American and voting just ensures that you get to keep those privileges and that you don’t lose them some day,” said William Weatherly, an MSU student.

“We have to have a say-so in the policies and legislature that got us and that we are subjects to,” said Tyler Powe, an MSU student.

Over 100 students registered to vote.

October 7 is the last day for voting registration.

