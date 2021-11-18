Students in Starkville spent past month building instruments

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s more than a song. It’s a hands-on way to play music. Nine guitar students in the Starkville area spent the past month building their own instruments.

The workshop took place at the Idea Shop in downtown Starkville, sponsored by the MSU Department of Business and the School of Human Sciences.

Jeffrey Rupp is the Director of Outreach for the Business School. He’s also a musician and uses his skills to work with young artists.

“We have been rehearsing them with a great band of pros backing them up and the kids got to pick the songs they want to do. So each kid will have a chance to do the song they want to do in front of friends and family,” said Jeffrey Rupp.

“I am definitely excited to perform. Most of the time when I am performing I don’t have a super cool backup band which is really nice. Those guys are really talented and I am looking forward, getting out there and showing what I got,” said Emily Rose Jennings, student.

The concert is Thursday night and begins at 6 pm at the Starkville Community Theater.

The students are from Starkville High School, Starkville Academy, and the home school community.