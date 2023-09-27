Students lead their peers in prayer as part of ‘See You at the Pole’ event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Students across the region gathered before school to pray for their classmates, the state, the nation, and the world. The student-led prayer event is part of “See You at the Pole.”

Hundreds of students at Tupelo High School led in prayer, worship, and scripture reading as part of the service.

Students who led the service are leaders in the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter and said the annual event is a way to show unity and hope.

“It’s a great time to come out and pray for our nation, our school, and I think it is great to see our school united in prayer. And it’s a great way to get people introduced to FCA and what we do here,” said Andrew Keen, THS Junior.

“I think the biggest thing it shows is the students have a heart for their peers and their school and when they have an opportunity to disrupt their morning, have to be here earlier, and set up, take leadership to read and to lead in worship, it shows they really care and want to see a difference. And that’s our desire as student ministers, for our students to desire difference and it’s cool to see them lead in that way,” said Youth Pastor J.B. Long, Harrisburg Baptist Church.

Churches are also planning “Saw You at the Pole” rallies for their youth during Wednesday night services.

