Tek 2 Go camp introduces students to advanced manufacturing

Middle school age students get hands on lessons during unique camp

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Middle school students from across Northeast Mississippi are getting an up close look at advanced manufacturing as part of the “Tek 2 Go” Camp.

It is a hands-on lesson in welding for students at the Tek 2 Go camp.

Jerry Pettigrew, an instructor at ICC, says students in this camp have a unique opportunity.

“Tek 2 Go camp is to introduce middle school age students into advanced manufacturing. Take away the perception it is a menial job, it’s not dirty, not nasty, a lot of high tech parts involved into it,” Pettigrew said.

This is the thirteenth year of the Tek 2 Go Camp. It is sponsored by the Community Development Foundation, ICC, Hawkeye Industries, and the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund.

Throughout the week, students will learn about computer numerical control, or CNC, machining, welding, and robotic painting and welding.

Students say the camp is not only fun but also is a great way to learn about advanced manufacturing.

” I’ve thought that engineering and all this would be really cool to do and to see the machinery and all that, being able to learn all that stuff and knowing that in the future would be a great thing to do,” said Seventh Grader Elliott Swain.

” Knowing all about CNC, with all the math, it will help me with designing, if I choose design engineering,” said Eighth Grader Myles Wafler.

While one group is in welding, another is in robotics, in fact, one of the assistants in the robotics class is a recent graduate of ICC.

She is hoping to show the young people the possibilities available, in advanced manufacturing.

“I hope this inspires them to enter a field of technology, or robotics, because, ten years from now, everything will be automated, it’s a great career to go into,” said recent ICC graduate Dionna Huett.

The Tek 2 Go camp wraps up Thursday.

Next week, local teachers will get to take part in their own “Tek 2 Go’ camp.