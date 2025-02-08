Students learn subjects through the arts as part of Mississippi Whole Schools

Saltillo Elementary is one of twenty three arts integrated schools statewide

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – For this class, learning about English, Reading and public speaking means a lesson in improv.

Marley Maharrey is a teaching artist in training with Mississippi Whole Schools.

The state agency promotes education through the arts.

Maharrey’s background is in English and Theatre.

As part of her Residency, she is at Saltillo Elementary.

“Sometimes a teacher works with a group for the whole residency, and sometimes they work with different classes and groups, that is what I am doing with Saltillo, because they have so many teachers working with arts integration, so that is what I will be doing throughout this residency,” Maharrey said.

Kristi Bearden teaches this third-grade gifted class and says using the arts to teach is an easy fit – and – it’s effective.

“One of our outcomes in the gifted program is communication and learning to communicate appropriately, precisely and in front of an audience, improvised and scripted so this goes right along with our outcomes,” Bearden said.

“I hope their takeaway is public speaking is not as scary as it seems, because they do public speaking in their class and will probably in the future and that their creativity has value and they have value,” Maharrey said.

“You have to speak, can’t whisper softly, have to speak loud enough, if they’re kind of far away, so they can hear you,” said Isabella, a third grader.

“It is fun because when she teaches us she always makes a fun game out of it, teaches us how to communicate, you can use that in your future life,” said Reagan, a third grader.

Saltillo Elementary is one of twenty three schools statewide that is part of Mississippi Whole Schools, integrating arts into every subject and making learning fun for students and teachers.

When Maharrey finishes her residency, she will travel the state, teaching students as part of Mississippi Whole Schools.