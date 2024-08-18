Students move in on MUW’s campus for the start of the semester

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-The Mississippi University for Women’s campus was filled with hundreds of students moving into their new homes for the next nine months.

Director of Housing and Residence Life at the ‘W,’ Andrew Moneymaker, says he along with volunteers, were working to make sure move-in day is as smooth as possible.

“I think it starts with just the community we have here on campus, the volunteers that are here, the RA staff has gone through training the last two weeks to get prepared to welcome the students back, but it just starts with our volunteers,” said Moneymaker. “They are just welcoming people and trying to make sure that they feel comfortable.”

As students pulled into the parking lot with boxes and huge bags, volunteers like Ethan Wilkins were there to lend a helping hand.

Wilkins said he knows adjusting to college life can be difficult, which is why he volunteered his time on move-in day.

“When I was a freshman, it was kind of daunting to have to move in, you are moving away from your family and things like that,” Wilkins. “So we are just here lending a helping hand. We are also just trying to help make the transition as smooth as possible.”

Elliot Turbyfill is moving on to campus, to start his first semester of college, and he will also be a member of the Owl’s baseball team.

He said he knows trying to balance athletics and academics will be tough, but he said he is excited about his first time away from the nest.

“Being two hours away from home and having to juggle athletics and school, and with all the rec leagues and different clubs to join in,” Turbyfill. “It is one of the things that you have to look forward to.”

Being away for the first time can be tough on anyone, which is why the ‘W’ has several activities to help students adjust to their new homes

“Throughout this week, we have blues week,” said Wilkins. “We have events throughout this week to just get involved and see new faces.”

Classes will officially start for the ‘W’ students on Wednesday, August 21st.

