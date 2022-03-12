Students question their spring break plans as gas prices rise

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Spring Break is almost here and students are getting ready to crank their cars up and head down the road.

But the spike in gas prices has some students checking their wallets to see if they can stretch their cash enough to get to their destination.

It’s the week students have been looking forward to since the semester started… Spring Break.

Just two years ago students were checking COVID-19 case numbers were before they hit the road.

Now they are having to check a different set of numbers -the price per gallon.

MSU senior Jarvis Mace said that the pandemic stopped him from enjoying his time away from school and he is finally ready to enjoy his Spring Vacation if he can get past the gas station.

“I’m coming out my shell and I’m boosted and everything and I want to travel now so it feels like the gas prices are kind of hindering us now from that,” said Mace.

Dorian Howard said he notices the numbers, but they’re not going to slow him down.

“They’re going to be kind of expensive though but we ain’t gonna let that get the best of us. We’re just going to have to tune that away and have a fun time,” said Howard.

Since gas prices are getting more expensive by the day some students have decided to hang up the pump and hit the brake during their spring break.

“I’d probably go out and venture a little more but I think I’m just mostly gonna stay at the house I can’t really afford to spend all the gas money,” said MSU sophomore, Cameron Crace.

Ashlyn Chisolm said that having this break will allow her to hang out with family and friends but driving may be too expensive to do both.

“I would like to go home before I go to the beach but I don’t have money to go home come back and go to the beach,” said Chisolm.

MSU started hitting the road today – their Spring Break runs from the 14th through the 18th.