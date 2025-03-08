Students react to the possibility of D.O.E being eliminated

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) In his first two months in office, President Donald Trump has been making sweeping changes.

One change he’s eyeing is eliminating the U.S. Department of Education.

The Department distributes billions of dollars in federal money to colleges and schools, and it also manages the federal student loan portfolio.

“Trump preparing to sign order to dismantle education department,” said Vania Brown, MUW student.

As Vania Brown reads the news about the possibility of the Department of Education being eliminated

“This is going to be a real struggle,” said Brown. “This is catastrophic.”

The thought of not being able to finish college starts to settle in.

“That is sad, that is really sad because I just started,” Said Brown. “And it is like it is over before I even get to start the race.”

According to educationdata.org, 87.3% of first-time college students benefit from some form of financial aid.

Brown, who is a student at the W, said if the department of education were to be eliminated, it would put a huge strain on her ability to get a degree.

“If I would have not been able to have financial aid or a Pell grant, and if I would not have been able to apply for student loans,” said Brown. “I do not know if I would be here right now.”

MUW student Javaris Roberts said he, along with millions of other college students who depend on federal funding for school, would be in a very difficult situation.

“It will cause a lot of stress, and it will put a heavy load on a lot of people when it does not have to be that way,” said Roberts. “It just would not make sense.”

Roberts also said if the Department of Education is eliminated, it could also take a huge toll on the future of our nation.

“It would not be as many people enrolling for college,” said Roberts. “And you would see our future declining, and we do not need that.”

President Trump could decide this week to take the first steps to eliminate the Department of Education, and white house officials have already started preparing an executive order directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to begin the process.

