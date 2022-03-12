High School students see real life medical scenarios as part of “Code Blue and Red” drill

The exercise is meant to spark an interest in the medical field among students

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Students from four area high schools got a chance to see real-life medical scenarios as part of a drill at the ICC Tupelo campus.

The drill was called “Code Blue and Red” and it used ICC’s Health Science students to help simulate three scenarios, a COVID patient, labor and delivery and a trauma accident.

ICC’s President says the drill is meant to spark students’ interest in pursuing a career in the medical field.

” We all know our healthcare providers need more graduates to fill their jobs. The great thing is, our programs offer students, as they graduate tremendous earning potential, so it’s a great opportunity to share with them the opportunities that are out there,” said Dr. Allen.

The drill was held in the Health Sciences Building. Students and faculty from several programs in ICC’s Health Sciences Division took part in the simulations.