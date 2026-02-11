Students set to return to Blue Mountain Christian University after an unexpected break

‘I am ready to be back in class,” said BMCU Junior Giana Crassi.

The ice from Winter Storm Fern caused damage around the campus, to trees, and some buildings.

The Fisher Washburn Building suffered water damage.

Virtually all of Tippah County was impacted, not only by the winter storm but also by a natural gas leak in the area.

‘We had a wonderful plan, we were prepared with generators, but when the natural gas went down, the fuel supply became an issue,” said BMCU President Dr Barbara McMillin.

Winter Storm Fern disrupted many lives, but students say they have learned some valuable lessons about care and compassion.

“The Lord showed me that He always has a bigger picture, John 13 seven says You don’t know what I am doing now, but later you will. You question why things happen, but He has a bigger plan, and is doing it for a reason,” said BMCU Junior Lindsey Murr.

“I felt really helped, at my church, I know we do a lot of things, but I have never seen people shelter someone they never met,” said BMCU Junior Jayla Jones.

“We got beyond blessed we got to First Baptist Tupelo, not in the building, we stayed with a small family, we were well fed, laughing, they had a dog we were playing with,” Crassi said.

Doctor McMillin said it is possible some classes will have to be relocated, as repairs are made to buildings that had water damage .