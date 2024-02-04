Sturgis and Central Fire Departments respond to a structure fire

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Feb, 2, Sturgis and Central Fire Departments were dispatched to a structure fire. The crews were called to 7863 Sturgis West Point Road.

Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire.

Attack crews extinguished the fire after extensive damage.

According to Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner, One fatality was involved.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

