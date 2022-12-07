Sturgis city leaders chose to table proposed ordinance

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – A proposed ordinance for the town of Sturgis has now been tabled.

Following a developer’s purchase this year of multiple properties in downtown Sturgis, city leaders drafted a new ordinance that would have given the city architectural review and approval of all designs and improvements for existing buildings.

It would also give the city design approval for any new commercial buildings.

The ordinance would have included a building permit fee to be paid to the city of Sturgis.

The property developer, a native of the small town, with existing ties, hopes to bring a coffee shop, pharmacy, medical center, and pizza restaurant to the community.

Area residents attended the Board of Alderman meeting Tuesday night to hear more about development plans and the proposed ordinance.

Alderman decided to table the ordinance for now.

Mayor Leah Brown and the owner of the property and his family had no comment.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter