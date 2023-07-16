Sturgis holds a political rally to gear up for primary elections

There was a variety of speakers running for state and county offices hailing from both political aisles.

STURGIS, Miss (WCBI) – Sturgis had a political rally on July 15 to gear up for primary elections on August 8th.

The political rally was held at Diane Jackson Memorial Park in Sturgis from 10 a.m. to about 4 p.m.

Brandon Presley, who is running for governor, spoke on why feels it is important to come speak in smaller towns across the state.

