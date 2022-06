Sturgis South Bike Rally hitting the roads for first time in two years

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – You’ll be able to hear the rumbling of thousands of bikes rolling into Sturgis again this year.

The Sturgis South Bike Rally has been parked for the past two years.

Now, organizers say it will return the Oktibbeha County town August 18th through the 20th.

There will be rides, games, food, and live music.

The festival had been on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.