Sturgis West Point Road in front of Dollar General will be closed Thursday

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – On Thursday, March 16, Sturgis West Point Road will be closed to thru traffic in front of Dollar General Store between the hours of 8:30 a.m. until finished for a cross-drain replacement.

Traffic control devices and flagmen will be at this location to assist in traffic control. Traffic can travel north of Dollar General Store.

