Sulligent boil water notice extended until Wednesday, January 24

The City Manager for the West Alabama town says excessive use over the last couple of days is the reason for the alert.

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – The town of Sulligent water customers are under a boil water notice, and it has been extended again.

This notice will continue until Wednesday, January 24th at 8 a.m.

Customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute before using it.

