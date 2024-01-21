Sulligent extends boil-water notice additional 24 hours

The City Manager for the West Alabama town says excessive use over the last couple of days is the reason for the alert.

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – The town of Sulligent water customers are under a boil water notice, and it has been extended an additional 24 hours.

This notice will continue until Monday morning.

Customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute before using it.

