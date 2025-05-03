Sulligent Police Chief gets suspended after arrest

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – The Sulligent, Alabama, Police Chief is suspended after being arrested.

58-year-old Ricky Dewayne McDaniel was arrested following an apparent UTV crash and an altercation with a family member.

Multiple sources tell WCBI the crash happened in Sulligent on the evening of May 1.

Circumstances surrounding the arrest have not been officially released.

The arrest has resulted in an indefinite suspension for the police chief.

He is being held at the Fayette County, Alabama jail. There are no specific charges listed for McDaniel.

Sulligent Mayor Scott Boman released a statement on May 2.

It said the city is conducting its investigation and is committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining public trust.

The 24th Circuit District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

