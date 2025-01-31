Sulligent Police Department investigating shooting on Bogue Court

SULLIGENT, ALA. (WCBI) -Cathy Howard was at home when gunshots rang out Thursday evening, on Bogue Court.

How many gunshots do you remember hearing Ms. Cathy?

“I heard three gunshots,” said Cathy Howard, who lives next door to where the shooting happened. “He shot him three times”

The shooting left 38-year-old Travis Smith in the ICU at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

“One of the shots was in the Pectoral Muscle,” said Rick McDaniel, Chief of Police of the Sulligent Police Department. “And the other shot was in the abdomen.”

18-year-old Marquez Gunner allegedly shot Travis Smith, after an argument between Gunner’s and Smith’s mothers, who were supposedly dating at the time of the incident.

“We do not really have a lot of gun violence out here in Sulligent, but we do know that there are a lot of guns out there,” said McDaniel. “We also know that it is very easy to get a gun, and how Mr. Gunner got a gun, I do not know.”

Gunner turned himself in shortly after the shooting.

Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said it is sad to see a teenager throw his life away for something that could have been avoided.

“You train for these things,” said McDaniel. “But you do not expect these things to happen.”

Howard and McDaniel said they want to see people solve problems without using a gun.

“Put them guns down because guns do not kill people, people kill people.” said Howard.

“If people would just call 911 and get assistance from law enforcement instead of taking matters into their own hands.” said McDaniel. “We would be in a lot better place.”

Gunner is being held at the Lamar County jail under First degree assault, and his bond was set at $750,000.

