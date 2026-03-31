Sulligent residents react to new mayor

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – Sulligent city council members met on Tuesday, March 31, to appoint a new mayor.

Residents were packed in the conference room, but not all were pleased with the final decision.

Sulligent resident Jimmy Metcalfe attended the special called meeting.

“The town has not progressed, we’re still stagnated. We’re not moving anywhere. All they (are) concerned about is themselves and not the citizens of Sulligent, Alabama,” said Metcalfe.

The special called meeting comes nearly two months after former Mayor Randy Otts resigned.

According to Alabama code, it was the city council’s responsibility to elect a new mayor and fill the vacancy.

At Tuesday’s meeting, they did that — nominating and on a three to two vote, electing former Mayor Scott Boman, who lost re-election to Otts last year.

“I think that’s low down. That’s sorry. They shouldn’t do that the city had already voted him out …now we’re voting the same (person) back in. So, that means that we’re not going to progress,” said Metcalfe.

District 1 City Councilman Raymond Bailey voted against the nomination.

“The City of Sulligent needs to move forward. And I don’t think we can continue to move forward by doing things the same way we have done for the last 25 years. Sometimes in your life, you need to make changes,” said Bailey.

Some residents voiced their concerns in the meeting after hearing the nomination.

The council had 60 days to appoint a new mayor.

District 2 City councilman Danny Hollis served as the mayor pro-tem during the two months.

More than 50 residents attended the special called meeting.

“My interest is just to see the City of Sulligent progress in order that we can get more businesses and more people to move into Sulligent in order that it would be good for the community and have better jobs and have things for the people in Sulligent to do,” said Bailey.

An official date has not been set for the mayor’s swearing in ceremony.

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