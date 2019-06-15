Summer is Back, and it’s Bringing Some Storms

SUMMARY: Father’s Day weekend is shaping up to be a return to summer after recent fall-like conditions. Dry weather should hold for our area on Saturday but scattered showers and storms are possible on Sunday. Humidity levels will be going up drastically starting Saturday morning.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Lows drop to the low 70s.

SUNDAY: It’ll be a warm and humid day with highs around 90° plus or minus. Heat index values should push back up towards 96°. Pop-up showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening but we’re going to cap the chance of rain at 30% for now. Any drop of rain is welcome due to recent dry conditions.

NEXT WEEK: A typical summer weather pattern is setting up for our region. The combination of a stalled front, upper disturbances, and tropical moisture should give rise to scattered showers and storms each day. At times there may be a few strong to severe storms around the region with gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and lightning but that’s not too unusual this time of year. Plan on highs in the mid to upper 80s, lows in the low 70s, and plenty of humidity. Look for regional rainfall totals to generally be between 1-2″ with locally higher totals through next weekend.

