Summer camp begins for Starkville J.L. King Center

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s time for a Summer of fun, recreation, hands-on activities, and a few educational opportunities thrown in too.

Summer Camp has begun at Starkville’s J.L. King Center.

During the 6-week camp, youth from around the area have a chance to participate in a variety of recreational and educational activities, including a field trip to Jackson.

Organizers at the J.L. King Center also bring in professionals from the community to talk to the campers.

The camp also provides parents with a little bit of a break and the peace of mind that their children are being taken care of in a constructive and safe environment.

“So, once the parents come along and pick them up from that week, they see something different in their kid, like, Miss Margaret or Miss Angel, or Miss Alison, or any of my board members, any of the people who has something to do with the King Center, has told us something. They’ve carried it on, and the parents see it,” said Director/Youth Development Coordinator Margaret Brown.

For more information on the camp or on the other services the center provides, you can go to JLkingcenter.org.

