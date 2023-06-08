Summer camps have started at the YMCA in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Summertime can mean a lot of downtime for children. Local universities and community organizations work to provide camps and other activities that are educational and fun.

It’s not yet, officially, summer, but camp is in session.

Kids are already participating in activities at the Columbus YMCA, and they’re exploring more than just fun and games.

“We want them to learn and to be able to understand how important is it to be a part of a team and to build relationships and friendships because these last for a lifetime. You may meet someone in summer camp, get to know them, and 30 years down the road you are still friends,” said the YMCA executive director Jimmy Woodruff.

Woodruff said an essential component of the camp is giving the kids a way to unplug from technology.

“Being on your phone at camp time is not permitted, and we just make sure there is an understanding. We’re here to interact with each other,” said Woodruff.

That interaction helps the campers and the counselors build meaningful relationships.

“The one thing that makes any summer camp a success is not the facility or the activities, it’s the people. We have some unbelievable camp counselors and leaders that really have a passion for these kids, really care for them, and just pour their heart into what they’re doing. That’s the key to success,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff says they’re already planning additional camps for the fall and spring to accommodate the school district’s modified calendar and give parents childcare options.

“Those periods during the school year when the kids are out of school, The Y will offer a special camp for that. So, parents can rest assured that they have a safe place for their child to be during those times,” said Woodruff.

Families are encouraged to look into the camps the YMCA will be offering during the extended school year breaks.

