The summer heat and humidity making a comeback this weekend

SUMMARY: Spotty summertime shower & storm chances are set to return heading into the weekend as a standard summer weather pattern returns. Highs in the 80s are more likely Friday with the 90s set to take over heading into the weekend.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower or pop-up storm possible in the afternoon. The summer heat and the humidity makes a comeback. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Calm winds.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will gradually warm back into the lower to mid 90s with overnight lows climbing back into the 70s. A mix of sun & clouds with a stray afternoon summertime storm chance possible as a standard late summer weather pattern developing.

NEXT WEEK: A mix of sun and clouds, hot, and more humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s with lows in the 70s. A daily chance of pop-up showers & storms. Heat indices may surpass 100 once again.

