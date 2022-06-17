Summer heat is pushing the fun indoors

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The temperature is rising almost everyday it seems and folks are doing what they can to stay cool.

School is out and kids still want to be active, but the summer heat is pushing them inside. Two places in Columbus are adjusting to the temperatures to try and have fun in the AC.

“It gets really hot in the south so having something where the families can bring their small kids and you don’t have to be out in the sun in the hot temperatures and even in the winter it gets pretty cold so they don’t have to go outside to the playground they can come inside and have fun,” said the manager or Kidz N Play Indoor Playground Gabrielle Smith.

Smith and owner Eryn Jackson saw the need for things to do in the city they grew up in.

“Growing up there really wasn’t anything for that age group six months to eight years here,” said Jackson.

On Friday June 17, 2022 the business held a ribbon cutting to showcase fun options.

Two churches in Columbus are opening their doors for cooling shelters this summer. Main St. Presbyterian will be open June 20- 25 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The following week Saint Stephens Methodist Church will serve lunch everyday and serve as a cooling shelter as well.

A cool place that folks may overlook for cool summer activities is the library.

“We incorporate activities into our indoor programs just like we would in an outdoor program. Our children will do stretches and physical activities before we get settled down for a story hour. That’s something I try to practice even in our regular story hours just because it helps focus the attention,” said children and teen librarian Tori Hopper.

Hopper said there are plenty of things that the library offers that will educate kids and entertain them as well.

“We have machines like a 3D printer, a cricket printer, and things of that nature. We have film making equipment ready and available to use and it’s all available for free,” said Hopper.

Folks that plan to still do outside festivities this summer are encouraged to hydrate regularly.