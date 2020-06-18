Summer is almost here

SUMMARY: Summer officially begins Saturday and the first weekend of the new season is sure going to look and feel like it. Highs will zoom back into the low to mid 90s with rain chances remaining low. Higher odds of scattered storms return to the region early next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming clear and quiet. Lows in the mid 60s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY: Bright sunshine to start with puffy cumulus clouds developing during the day. A stray shower/sprinkle is possible but odds of rain are 10% or less. Highs should be around 90 with variably winds 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and calm. Lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. A 20% chance of pop-up showers and storms during the heating of the day. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered storms will return Monday with the chance continuing at least through Thursday. The most coverage could occur Tuesday but we’ll just have to wait and see. Highs will be in the low 90s to start off the week with cooler 80s returning by Wednesday.

