COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The next several days will continue this summer-like pattern, with peak rain chances throughout the afternoons and evenings. Luckily, without the insane summer heat!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers/storms are likely to continue. Most will maintain below severe limits. Overnight lows will remain mild, in the low to middle 60s. There will be another chance for patchy fog overnight and into the morning. Be sure to slow down and have headlights turned on, especially when driving through rain or fog.

END OF WEEK: Upper 70s to lower 80s maintain as afternoon high temperatures. Heavy clouds will hold, with the continued chance for scattered showers and storms. There will be moments of heavy downpours within some of these showers/storms. Stay prepared with your rain gear!

WEEKEND: Trying to warm up. High temperatures are expected to move into the low to middle 80s. Rain chances will hopefully become a bit lighter by Sunday. Keep the rain gear out, just in case! Overnight temps will continue to be mild, in the low to middle 60s.