Summer-like rain pattern continues next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The hot and muggy conditions continue through the end of the weekend! Scattered rain and storm chances continue into next week with temperatures heating up!

TONIGHT – We have another round of scattered showers and storms that will push through this evening. Things briefly dry out as we head throughout the overnight period with temperatures staying mild into the low 70s.

FATHER’S DAY – Looking to take dad out for Father’s Day? It’ll be hot and muggy outside with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values in the 90s, so be sure to keep dad cool! We do have another chance for a few scattered showers and storms through the afternoon, but it won’t be a washout! If you have outdoor plans, just be prepared for a quick pop-up shower/storm. Things look to briefly dry out late Sunday night into Monday morning before our next round of rain.

NEXT WEEK – Keep the rain gear handy as we head into next week as the chance for scattered showers and storms continues! Temperatures will also be heating up into the low 90s by mid-week, so be sure to stay cool! The rain looks to hopefully clear out by next weekend!