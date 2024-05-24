Summer-like rain pattern

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – While temperatures are staying hot, the rain chance will continue to bring showers and storms on/off for the next several days. By middle of next week, conditions should become drier.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds maintain tonight across Mississippi. There will be a continued chance for rain. Overnight low temps will work into a range of middle 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: A little more isolated in terms of seeing showers/storms throughout the day time hours. But the chance will still be there. High temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to end the week. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s. Overnight showers/storms will again move into northern Mississippi, this time from the NW.

WEEKEND: Continuing the summer-like pattern… Temperatures will stay hot, in the lower 90s. The rain chance will be scattered. Any Memorial Day Weekend plans need to stay aware of weather conditions. If lightning is seen or thunder is heard, remove yourself from any bodies of water and head indoors. Low temps will maintain in the lower 70s.