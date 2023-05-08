Summer of Fun lottery promotion offers more than just cash prizes

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – You can win more than just cash prizes with your lottery tickets this summer.

The Mississippi Lottery is returning its Summer of Fun promotion.

Between May and September, there will be eight drawings with prizes ranging from grills, yeti coolers, gift cards, and even.

This year, you can also win an 18-foot party barge from Performance Marine in Columbus and the grand prize of a 2023 Nissan Titan Pro 4X from Gulfport Nissan truck.

For special entry forms along with rules and regulation information, go to mslotteryhome.com/promos/summer-of-fun

The Summer of Fun Promotion officially begins May 16 and ends September 5.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter