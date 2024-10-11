Summer on Sunday, Fall next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A climb in temperatures will make Sunday feel like a last effort of experiencing summer before the fall conditions take charge. A strong cold front will help to make that change happen.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A great night for some high school football, though you may want to take a light jacket with you. By kickoff temperatures look to be in the lower 70s, dropping through the game. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s, with a clear sky.

SATURDAY: Copy and paste from the paste few days. Nothing much will change for the beginning of our weekend. High temperatures will hold in the middle 80s. Conditions will stay clear and dry. Lows will fall into the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Ahead of an approaching front, the end of our weekend will feel like Summer again. High temperatures will be returning to the lower 90s. There will be lots of sun to go around! A bit more mild for overnight lows, dropping into the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Overnight and into Monday, a cold front will be bringing in some changes. Dropping temperatures into the middle 70s and by mid-week possibly the 60s. Several mornings are going to require layers, with lows falling into the 40s! BRRRR!