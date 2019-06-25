Summer Pattern Continues.

TODAY: Temperatures climb into the low 90s with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies, with the slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Partly cloudy overnight, with the slight chance for rain sticking around. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY-MONDAY: Typical summer weather through the end of this week and into the start of next week. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with plenty of humidity. The chance for a few pop up showers and storms will exist pretty much every day. As is typical of summertime, a couple of storms during the week could have some gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.