Summer pattern continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Plenty of hot temperatures to go around this week. The daily chance for afternoon scattered showers will also be continuing for the middle of May.

MONDAY: H O T ! It is going to be another day of hot temperatures. High temps will push right back into the lower 90s. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a scattered chance for afternoon to early evening summer-like showers. Low temperatures tonight will be in the middle to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A smidge cooler. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 80s, which is still plenty hot. However, saying it is going to be slightly cooler gives us some hope, right? Expect to have mostly cloudy sky conditions, with a heavier chance for the afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s, continuing to be very mild.

WEDNESDAY: Mid-week cool down? The high temperature for the middle of the week will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s! Enjoy those temperatures if you need a break from the oven we call NE Mississippi. Continuing the afternoon showers at a 30% chance. The low temperatures overnight will be in the lower 60s. Coolest they have been in at least a week and a half.

END OF THE WEEK: Warming right back into the middle 80s. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy with a light afternoon shower chance. Low temps will be in the low to middle 60s.