Summer Rain Pattern Continues into Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Wet pattern continues before a building high pressure system will help chances slowly decrease next week. Pop-up showers will be likely in the morning hours with storms possible in the afternoon and evenings.

FRIDAY: Happy Friday! Same conditions as Thursday with temperatures starting off in the low 70s before climbing into the upper 80s and possibly low 90s. A pop-up showers is possible in the morning hours with storm potential building in the afternoon hours.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lows will drop into the low 70s with clouds clearing overnight before rebuilding Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Rain and storm chances increase with pop-up chances in the morning before chances increase for the afternoon/evening hours. Keep the rain jacket and rain boots close if you are headed outdoors! Highs will be in the upper 80s before dropping into the low 70s.

FATHER’ DAY: A day to consider indoor plans for celebrating Dad. Showers and storms will continue for the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the mid 80s before dropping into the low 70s.