Summer Reading Program now back at Bryan Public Library

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Summer Reading Program is back at the Bryan Public Library.

This month is registration month, and the events officially start on June 2.

One can register by going to the library and filling out a form, or filling out the Google form, which can be found on their Facebook and Instagram.

Jayme Evans said these types of programs help encourage kids to read.

“We have reading challenges so that the kids can see their progress, can see that reading definitely has a payoff. When they read, the kids will write down the books that they’ve read and the reading log, and it leads to a prize, like they have to read to get a prize. So it definitely incentivizes coming to the library, getting books, especially books that they like and reading over the summer, which is probably not the most fun thing that they want to do, but we want to show them that it is in fact really fun to read during the summer,” said Evens.

On Mondays at 4 pm, the library offers story time with Mrs. April for children up to 8 years old.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.