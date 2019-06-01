Summer Storms On The Way

TONIGHT: Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 60s areawide.

SUNDAY: A few scattered showers and storms are anticipated, with perhaps the highest odds along and north of highway 8 from Calhoun City to Aberdeen and north. Highs climb into the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds and light northwest winds between 2-7 mph.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s with the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Look for lows at night in the 60s. The sky will generally remain partly cloudy.

WEDNESDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll see better odds for scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms as we head into the weekend. We’ll be watching an upper level system move in, with the potential for some tropical moisture to surge northwards. If this is the case, we’ll likely see some numerous to perhaps even widespread showers and storms at times.

